It is so simple

ReferMe is a perfect tool to build a profitable referral marketing network that drives sales automatically, whether you offer a subscription service or take one off payments.
Take advantage of your customers' passion for your product or service and let them do the selling for you. Personal recommendations from your customers gives credibility to your product or service thus increasing your conversion rate.
When a customer buys a product or service from your site, ReferMe automatically sends an email offering a discount on their next purchase together with a unique URL to send their friends and family offering a discount when they shop on your site.
Both customer discount and referral discount are chosen by you and need not be the same, furthermore, these are easily altered at any time.
Referral marketing taps into your customers' investment in your service or product creating a greater loyalty to you and being new paying customers at the same time.
When we say one click solution, we really do mean a one click solution. ReferMe is an automated service that requires absolutely no code integration. You can edit and personalise the content of the emails sent to your customers, including adding your logo. All you have to do is connect your stripe account to ReferMe.
Once ReferMe is set up, all you have to do is relax and watch your business grow! With our dashboard you can track everything that is going on in your referral network. You can get easy access to stats including the number of referrers sent a unique URL, the number of referral link clicks, the number of referrals that sign up and the number of referrals who become paying customers.
Nope, we only ever apply discount codes to your customers and track the referrals your users have.
That’s great news! The user will simply get multiple discount codes applied one after the other, they do not accumulate.
It should do, as long as you are using stripe’s invoice or relay function to bill your customers then this service will work for you! Please contact us if you are using relay.
Currently we don’t offer this, if this is something you are interested in please get in touch as we will do our best to help.
Two ways, first you can see if they used the referral discount code, secondly when we redirect people to your site we send a paramater containing their referral status.
mail: [email protected]